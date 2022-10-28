EFCC Arraigns Young Man Pretending To Be Prince Andrew

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Oweleke Bobby Jospeh before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence.

The EFCC said this in a statement.

The offence is contrary to Section 6 and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Fraud Offences Act 2006.

One of the counts reads: “Oweleke Bobby Joseph (aka Prince Andrew), on or about the 24th of August 2022 at Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, had in your possession documents titled: “Google Account”, where you falsely represented yourself as Prince Andrew and that you were born on February 19th, 1960, which was printed from your iPhone and which document you knew or ought to have known contained false pretence.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, M.S. Owede, prayed the court for a trial date.

￼

The defence counsel, Semilore Onifade, however, informed the court that “we have reached out to the prosecution for a plea bargain”, and so prayed the court for “a short date to perfect the process”.

He further prayed that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC custody in the meantime.

In response, the prosecution also confirmed the position of the defence, with regard to being approached for a plea bargain.

Consequently, Justice Dada adjourned the matter till November 18, 2022 “for report and trial”, and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Correctional Centre of his choice.

https://www.herald.ng/efcc-drags-prince-andrew-to-court-in-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related