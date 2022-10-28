EKITI FIRST LADY, DONATES CASH GIFT, OTHER ITEMS TO MOTHER OF TRIPLETS

Ekiti State First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, on Friday visited a set of newly born triplets and their mother with a call on pregnant women in the state, particularly those with multiple gestations, to register with government hospitals for quality health care.

Dr Oyebanji visited the 22 years old mother of the triplets, Modupe Fagbemi, at Omuo General Hospital, Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state.

The First Lady said early registration would enable expectant mothers to get adequate ante-natal care from qualified and experienced medical personnel during and after pregnancy.

She presented cash gift and other baby items including clothes, diapers, toiletries and foodstuffs to the triplets- one boy and two girls. She also gave gifts to other women who recently gave birth at the hospital.

Dr Oyebanji who doubles as the Chairperson, Ekiti State Multiple Birth Trust Fund, said the children will enjoy all the benefits of the Trust Fund as contained in the Ekiti State Multiple Birth Trust Fund Bill, recently passed into law by the State House of Assembly.

Earlier, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ojo Abraham said that the mother of the triplets was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, October 23 and was able to take delivery of the babies naturally without the caesarean section.

He added that the babies weighed 2kg, 1. 6kg and 1.7 kg respectively at birth.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Kemi Adeluyi, appreciated the Wife of the Governor for her swift intervention and support for the babies and mother.

The 22 year old mother of the triplets, Modupe Fagbemi said that the babies were her first born.

She appreciated the Wife of the Governor for the visit and the gifts, praying that God would keep her and her family for a successful tenure.

