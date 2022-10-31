Ekweremadu’s Organ Trafficking Case Suffers Setback, Court Adjourns

The Central Criminal Court popularly known as Old Bailey, United Kingdom, has reportedly said that the plea and trial hearing of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice over organ trafficking scheduled for Monday, will not hold.

Recall that Ekweremadu and his wife, on July 23, 2022, were being charged with Dr Obinna Obeta, on allegation of wanting to make payment for the procurement of an organ for their daughter, Sonia, from one David Nwamini.

The allegation led to the detention of Ekweremadu in a UK prison after the June 23 arrest.

In a report by Guardian.ng, the court said it will not be sitting due to the non-availability of Sonia, whose case was established.

The report added, “the court official didn’t categorically say whether the Ekweremadus’ sickly graduate daughter, Sonia, is now a defendant in the case, for which her parents were arrested. The Old Bailey official said they won’t have to wait for long, as the “case will be re-listed for sometime during the week.”

Speaking further, the court official maintained that although Monday, October 31, 2022, was fixed when the couple and their co-defendant appeared before the judge on August 4, Sonia wasn’t listed in the hearing then, adding, “the judge won’t be hearing the case because ‘there’s no counsel for Sonia.’”

https://punchng.com/ekweremadus-organ-trafficking-case-suffers-setback-court-adjourns/?dicbo=v2-57f4b4703514775c8abdd0a71d9f7c00

