El-Rufai ‘Becomes Lecturer’ (Photos)

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has taught the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship participants key concepts of governance and economy.

For nine hours during the week, the governor held a workshop that took the Fellows through a discourse on McKinsey’s 7-S Framework, a powerful tool and model for Organizational Planning, Analysis, and Diagnosis.

Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship (KIF) is a one-year non-partisan leadership training programme for young Nigerians between the age of 25-35 years.

The one-year Fellowship aims to create a network of high-potential young Nigerians who are expected to rise to top leadership positions in the public and private sectors of the country.

Below are pictures of El-Rufai with the fellows:

https://dailytrust.com/photos-el-rufai-becomes-lecturer

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related