El-Rufai ‘Becomes Lecturer’ (Photos)

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has taught the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship participants key concepts of governance and economy.
For nine hours during the week, the governor held a workshop that took the Fellows through a discourse on McKinsey’s 7-S Framework, a powerful tool and model for Organizational Planning, Analysis, and Diagnosis.
Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship (KIF) is a one-year non-partisan leadership training programme for young Nigerians between the age of 25-35 years.
The one-year Fellowship aims to create a network of high-potential young Nigerians who are expected to rise to top leadership positions in the public and private sectors of the country.
Below are pictures of El-Rufai with the fellows: