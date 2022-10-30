Elevated Terror Alert: Buhari Summons Emergency Security Meeting On Monday

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI CALLS FOR EMERGENCY SECURITY MEETING, POSTPONES NASENI COMPLEX COMMISSIONING

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday meet with security chiefs in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

The President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (Naseni) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 30, 2022

