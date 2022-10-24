Elevated Terror Threat: DSS Calls For Calm, Urge Citizens To Remain Alert

https://www.nairaland.com/7398367/security-advisory-elevated-risk-terror

PRESS RELEASE

DSS CALLS FOR CALM

The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them. Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.

Peter Afunanya PhD, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

23rd October, 2022



