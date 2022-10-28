Elon Musk Considering Reversal Of Life Bans On Twitter

Musk plans on replacing ousted CEO Parag Agrawal for now.

The billionaire also intends to scrap lifelong bans on users.

Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. after completing his $44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant on top of leading Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

Musk intends to replace Parag Agrawal, who was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The billionaire is expected to remain CEO in the interim but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, the person added. Twitter representative.



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-28/musk-is-said-to-take-twitter-ceo-role-reverse-life-bans?cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_content=crypto&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&leadSource=uverify%20wall

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related