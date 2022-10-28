Elon Musk Now In Charge Of Twitter As CEO, Parag Agrawal Leaves

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC’s David Faber reported on Thursday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer Ned Segal have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning.

SOURCE

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: