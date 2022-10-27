Enugu Court Sends 22 Internet Fraudsters To Jail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command, has secured the conviction and sentencing of twenty two (22 )internet fraudsters.

They were jailed by Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The convicts are: Sunday Uchenna Jude, Paschal Aniagor Tobechukwu,Prosper Nnachetam, David Ahams Chinyereugo, Nwaike Emmanuel Onyedikachi, Ezugwu Chidera Kennedy, Ezurike Chibueze Okorie, Ikechukwu Dirichukwu, Ahamefula Wisdom Metuobi, Nwaike John Kennedy,Ike Chikezie Frank and Damian Chinaemerem.

Others are: Nwakaibeya Chibueze Stanley,Chukwuebuka Ohaeri Favour,

Nwaike John Franklin,Emmanuel Chinemerem Marvelous, Onuigbo Kingsley Chigozie, Henry Chukwualuka,Chukwuemeka Godwin Ogbubor, Dike Obinna Collins Ebuka Ilouno and Ngadi Chima.

They were convicted on Monday October 24 and Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after pleading guilty to one- count separate charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid05KZqS3JhQeGHafJ4fnL3BLdnhbtvYpnnnSwcPCRtXNScNtk3srXwU3UFGijvukWCl&id=100064596373289

