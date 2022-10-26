EPL: Three Clubs Interested In Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Man Utd Revealed

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the radar of three Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs for a potential transfer.

Ronaldo has been in the headlines since the start of the ongoing 2022-2023 season because of his desire to leave Man United.

After failing to force his way out earlier this summer, Ronaldo has been reduced to appearances off the bench under Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo is believed not to be in Man United’s first-team plans as the Red Devils hierarchy are open to offers in January.

However, according to the Los Angeles Times, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, and Los Angeles FC are interested in signing the Portugal captain.

With Ronaldo’s contract set to expire next summer and the opportunity to grow his global brand, the 37-year-old is believed to be keen on moving to MLS.

Inter Miami are said to be the front-runner in the transfer race as the club has opened designated player spots after the retirement of Gonzalo Higuain.

LA Galaxy are also an option because of their habit of star signings like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, are also believed to be interested in breaking their bank for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, having signed the likes of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini earlier this year.

DAILY POST

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related