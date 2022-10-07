EU Ambassador Visits Shettima And Lalong At Tinubu’s Campaign Headquarters

APC VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE & DG PCC RECIEVE EU AMBASSADOR TO NIGERIA

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC Senator Kashim Shettima and Director General of the PCC and Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong on Thursday 6th October, met with the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria Ms. Samuela Isopi at the Tinubu Campaign Headquarters in Abuja.

Ambassador Isopi said she was at the Headquarters of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office as part of her routine engagement with various stakeholders including political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She said although the EU Mission to Nigeria has no role to play in terms of supporting any candidate or party, it has been working closely with those involved to ensure that the general elections go smoothly and the citizens exercise their franchise freely.

Both the APC Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kashim Shettima and Director General of PCC Governor Simon Bako Lalong assured her that the APC as the ruling party is doing all possible to work within the guidelines of INEC especially with the commencement of campaigns.

They welcomed the Ambassador to the Headquarters of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign and expressed the readiness of the APC Presidential Campaign Council to support any initiative that will ensure that the elections go without any challenges.

The meeting which continued behind closed doors was also attended by the Deputy DG Operations Adams Oshiomole, Deputy DG Administration Hadiza Bala Usman, Secretary of the PCC Hon. James Faleke, and Chief of Staff to the DG PCC Hon. Yakubu Dati, Mr Wale Edun, Director of Finance, Mr. Christopher Tarka, Deputy Secretary.

Dr. Makut Simon Macham

Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau and DG, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

7th October 2022.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0vekYDcyXwJSGf2dHLj2C69k1RTuWKvcyZ9Z7D8zupjVadAJbvUs4WAzAHcdNm1d4l&id=100069111404011&sfnsn=scwspmo

