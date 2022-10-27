Europa League: Manchester United Vs FC Sheriff 1 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester United are back in action tonight when they host FC Sheriff at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side currently sit in second place in Group E and know another win will likely be required if they are to have any hope of topping the group.

United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come against Real Sociedad. They have only lost two home group stage games in a single campaign once before – in the 1996-97 UEFA Champions League.

In terms of early team news, Cristiano Ronaldo is back for selection, but Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane will both miss the match.

