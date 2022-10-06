Europa League: Omonia Nicosia Vs Manchester United 0 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester United take on Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday night.

United were defeated in their opening Europa League group match against Real Sociedad, but Erik ten Hag’s side bounced back to comfortably beat FC Sheriff 2-0 last month thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in Chisinau.

Ten Hag will be aware of the importance of winning the Europa League group and he is expected to play a strong side, with Ronaldo and Casemiro in contention to start the game against Omonia, who are managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

