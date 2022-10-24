Even With Gun On My Head, I Won’t Say How I Will Deal With Security – Obi (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jINjGd9n0pc

Peter Obi: Even With A Gun On My Head, I Won’t Tell The Public How I Will Deal With Security Issues (Video)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi said that he is going to deal with security issues decisively and he will never reveal to the public how he will do it, if he becomes president of Nigeria, IGBERETV reports.

Peter Obi said this today, when he was interviewed by Rufai Oseni on Arise TV’s program, ‘The Morning Show’.

While recalling that America recently alerted her citizens living in Nigeria of security threat in Nigeria, Rufai asked Peter Obi how he will deal with such a threat, if he were to be Nigeria’s president.

Replying Rufai, Obi said;

“Even with a gun on my head, I can’t give you details of how I will deal with security issues. If, I tell you, it won’t work.”

I will be the Commander In Chief of the armed forces and I will deal with these issues decisively”

Even America don’t reveal how they plan to deal with security issues.”

