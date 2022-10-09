Everton Vs Manchester United Today At 7pm

Having marginally avoided their first ever relegation of the Premier League era last season, Everton have become a much more solid unit under Frank Lampard in recent times.

Only four teams conceded more goals than the Toffees by the end of last campaign, yet they have the best defensive record in the entire division after eight matches, having only conceded seven goals.

The summer signings of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have clearly had a huge baring on that, with Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye offering more energy and protection in midfield, too.

Granted, they have only scored the same amount at the other end, but most managers generally attempt to fix the defence as a matter of priority before searching for ways to help their team score more goals.

