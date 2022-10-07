Former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, LITFC, Chief (Mrs.) Lucy Ajayi has emerged ‘Trade Administrator of the Year’ in 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide online poll, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mrs Ajayi polled 71, 627 votes to defeat other nominees, Yonov Agah, 42811 votes, Ezra Yakusak 36477 votes, and Ayoola Olukanni who polled 13869 votes respectively.

During her reign as LITFC Boss, Mrs Ajayi was able to transformed the fortunes of the complex, generating over N1.5b annually to the federation account from zero revenue from previous administrations, despite putting human face to the whole administrative process.

She also attracted investors and private individuals to build structures that were approved by the Federal Government.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James visited her to formally inform her of her nomination and victory in the online poll.

The team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of her Table reservation for the event.

The prestigious IgbereTV Leadership Excellence Awards, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to her on 5th November 2022 at a glamorous awards presentation ceremony at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The event also promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/ex-lagos-trade-fair-boss-ajayi-emerges-2022-trade-administrator-of-the-year/

