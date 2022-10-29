Ex-UI Deputy VC, Prof. Adigun Agbaje Kidnapped, Abductors Demand ₦‎50 Million

Professor Adigun Agbaje, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, has been kidnapped, FIJ can exclusively report.

FIJ understands that Agbaje, who is currently on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), was on his way to Ibadan at about 6pm on Friday when kidnappers blocked his way very close to the Sat Guru Maharaji Garden.

A UI source told FIJ that the kidnappers “eliminated some policemen around the scene” before making away with their captives.

The abductors have since contacted the Agbaje family to demand a N50million ransom.

Adigun Agbaje, a professor of Political Science, is one of UI’s most respected products ever. He was, for decades only First Class first degree holder in the university’s department of Political Science, until the feat was equalled by Tunde Oseni, currently an Associate Professor at Lead City University, Ibadan, in the 2000s.

Adigun is as loved by majority of his students as he was brilliant as a student himself. He is also a lover of press freedom, having supported the growth of journalism on UI campus in various capacities, beginning with the umbrella Union of Campus Journalists (UCJ).



https://fij.ng/article/breaking-kidnappers-demand-n50m-after-taking-adigun-agbaje-ex-ui-deputy-vice-chancellor/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related