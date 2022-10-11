Famous Political Jingles And Slogans In Nigeria Over) The Years

These are Nigerian political jingles and slogans that have been famous over the years. I’ve previously posted a video of this first slogan on Nairaland, but I can’t find it at the moment.

This is 1983

naptu2:

Memories.

Slogans.

(I have posted this slogan many many times on this thread and now I will confess that the reason that I’ve posted it so many times is because I’m trying to remember the correct order of the slogan).

“One Nigeria!” (Response) “One nation!”

“One Nation!” (Response) “One Shagari”.

The NPN were shocked at the level of support that the UPN had in the north. There were massive crowds at Obafemi Awolowo’s rallies in the north, so the NPN played a little trick. Chief Awolowo often held up his hands in a V sign at his rallies. In my view, he was imitating Sir Winston Churchill and the V stood for victory.

However, the NPN cleverly changed the meaning of that V. Alhaji Shehu Shagari started raising up one finger at all his rallies. The one finger sign stood for, “One Nation, One Destiny, One God” (which was translated by the masses into the slogan that I posted above). The masses also translated the one finger sign to mean “One God”, meaning that Shagari believed in one God and therefore, the two finger V sign of Awolowo meant that he believed in two gods.

(I wish I had an audio clip of this drum signal)

The station ident of Radio Lagos was a drum signal that was played with a talking drum. The masses in Lagos interpreted that ident to mean,

“Uni-ty Par-ty, Uni-ty Par-ty”

It was only after the 1983 coup that a version of the ident that was sung by a human voice was released. The singers sang,

“Ra-di-o La-gos, Ra-di-o La-gos” and that has been the station ident ever since.

