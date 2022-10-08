Father Drugs & Defiles His Teenage Daughter In Ogun (Photo)

A 50-year-old man, Olukayode Joseph, has reportedly sedated his 14-year-old daughter with drugs and defiled her in Ogun State.

Joseph was arrested on Thursday by operatives of the Ogun So-Safe Corps, who accused him of turning the teenage girl into a “sex machine”.

The So-Safe Corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Yusuf said the agency got a distress call that Joshua, a resident of Akinbo Phase 2, Opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo Local Government Area of the State, had allegedly had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.

Yusuf disclosed that the State Commander, Soji Ganzallo, instructed the Divisional Officer of the Corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe, SC Akeem Olaiya, to arrest the suspect with immediate effect.

He added that the Agbado Area Command also mobilised more men to the scene to protect the alleged rapist against jungle justice.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide his secret deals with his innocent daughter,” Yusuf said.

It was further gathered that the victim had accused her father of serially sleeping with her after sedating her with drugs.

She said, “I only used to notice white discharges from my private part.”

However, the suspect had denied sedating his daughter before sleeping with her, saying it was his first time of having sex with her.

Yusuf said the suspect and the victim had been transferred to the Ajuwon Police Division for further investigations.



https://punchng.com/father-allegedly-drugs-defiles-teenage-daughter-in-ogun/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1665150565

