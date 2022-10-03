Father Mbaka’s Removal Adoration Ministry: Worshippers Attack New Priest

There are indications that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka will no longer be in charge and officiate liturgical activities at the Adoration chaplaincy.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Fr Mbaka on Thursday announced in a statement that Adoration Ministry activities would resume on Sunday.

However, SaharaReporters gathered that drama unfolded as an attempt to replace Mbaka with another priest by the Enugu Catholic Bishop Callistus Onaga was resisted on Sunday as the congregation attempted to mob the new priest.

Mbaka had barely announced his successor when Adoration faithful who had thronged the Emene ground to receive him after about three months of suspension went wild in protest.

They were shocked by the transfer of Mbaka after months of suspension and vehemently rejected the new Chaplain.

SaharaReporters learnt that the revolt was soon directed at the new priest identified as Fr. Anthony Amadi, who had to be whisked away as the crowd surged to attack him.

Mbaka according to sources will be going to a monastery for the time being.

Meanwhile, some of the Adoration faithful, who spoke to SaharaReporters have vowed that no other priest would be welcome to the Chaplaincy, alleging a gang-up from certain quarters in the church against Mbaka.

The Catholic Bishop of the diocese, Most Rev Onaga, on June 3 banned Fr Mbaka from commenting on partisan politics.

Shortly after the initial ban was lifted, Mbaka violated the ban and verbally attacked Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, describing him as a ‘stingy man’.

Following outrage and condemnation that trailed the attack on Obi, the Bishop issued a pastoral injunction on attendance to Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, and enjoined all Catholics to stop visiting the ministry till further notice.

The Bishop also advised the Catholic faithful to pray for Mbaka.

Onaga had said, “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated.

“And in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and

morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.”

