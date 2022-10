Eddie Madaki, a Luxury Brands Development and Marketing communications calls out FCT minister, Mohammed Musa Bello:

FCT minister woke up from his deep slumber to resort to violently destroying art and crafts village Abuja. Who then is looking out for the creative sector in this country. If you are not privileged by ethnicity or connected via stolen govt funds, Naija must kill you. SMH. DAFT!

https://twitter.com/EddieMadaki/status/1577663366935597058

