FESTAC, Lekki, Surulere, Ikeja: Labour Party List Routes For Rallies

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Dear Lagosians, please find the list of Rallies in Lagos on October 1st. The Lekki Rally will converge at the designated location and will not proceed through the toll gate. Join us at the Surulere, Festac and Ikeja Rallies tomorrow. Vote Labour Party!
#PeterObiForPresident2023
https://twitter.com/NgLabour/status/1575966144485527552?s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: