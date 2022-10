The problem with Peter and his Obidients is that they know how to throw punches but they don’t know how to take them. They enjoy hurling insults at others but they can’t take insults themselves. One small jab and their glass jaws are broken and ego shattered.

Poor little children.

(FFK)



