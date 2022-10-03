The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.

Julie Jacobs

Director Press,

Federal Ministry of Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs

Monday, 3rd October 2022.



https://punchng.com/fg-debunks-viral-list-of-national-honours-nominees/?amp

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7362982/full-list-437-nominees-nigerias

