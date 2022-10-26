FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals: Nigeria Vs Colombia 0 – 0 – (Live)

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Semi Finals

Nigeria Vs Colombia

Wed 26 Oct. 2022

Time: 12:00 noon

Venue: Fartoda Stadium

