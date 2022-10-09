Fire Guts Balogun Market, Goods Worth Millions Of Naria Destroyed

Fire Guts Popular Lagos Market Balogun, Destroying Goods And Property Worth Millions Of Naira(Video)

[/quote]Goods and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed after fire gutted a building again at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island area of the state.

According to reports, the fire incident which occurred on Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, was said to have started from one of the market buildings, on Martins Street, Lagos and spread to other parts.

The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained as of press time, but witnesses said that property worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire.

Recall that sometime in November 2019, 2020, 2021, and even earlier in 2022, there were fire outbreaks that occurred in the same Balogun Markets with several goods worth millions of naira destroyed in the process.

Operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, as well as other responders, have swung into operation to put out the fire.

However, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, when contacted, said rescue operations are ongoing at the scene as of 1pm when firefighters and other first responders are battling to put out the raging fire.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The Agency responded to distress calls concerning the above location and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on the top floor of a four-storey building was found to be gutted by fire.

“Further information gathered revealed that clothing materials were stored inside the shop.[quote]



SOURCE: https://star-potter.com/breaking-fire-guts-popular-lagos-market-balogun-destroying-goods-and-property-worth-millions-of-nairavideo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related