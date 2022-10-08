Flood, Rainstorm Affect 18,245 In Katsina, 24 Dead

Twenty-four persons lost their lives as flood and windstorm affected no fewer than 18,245 people in Katsina state, according to the State Emergency Management Agency

(SEMA).

The spokesperson of the agency, Mr Umar

Muhammad, disclosed this to the News

Agency of Nigeria in Katsina on Friday.

Muhammad said that the disasters were

recorded in all 34 Local Government Areas

(LGAs) of the state during the 2022 rainy

season.

He said that several other persons sustained

various degrees of injury as a result of the

natural disasters.

The agency’s spokesperson also said that 16,

625 houses were damaged d by the disasters.

According to him, 1, 620 farmlands were

also submerged in Kafur, Danja and Ingawa

LGAs.

He said that properties and farm produce

estimated to cost millions of naira were

destroyed as a result of the disasters.

Mohammed said that the agency had already

assessed the affected houses and farmlands

in order to assist the victims.

He added that the state government would

soon start distribution of relief assistance to

the victims.

The spokesperson said that the National

Emergency Management Agency (NEMA),

would also soon distribute relief materials to

the affected persons.



source-Vanguard.

