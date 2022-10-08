Flood, Rainstorm Affect 18,245 In Katsina, 24 Dead

Twenty-four persons lost their lives as flood and windstorm affected no fewer than 18,245 people in Katsina state, according to the State Emergency Management Agency
(SEMA).
The spokesperson of the agency, Mr Umar
Muhammad, disclosed this to the News
Agency of Nigeria in Katsina on Friday.
Muhammad said that the disasters were
recorded in all 34 Local Government Areas
(LGAs) of the state during the 2022 rainy
season.
He said that several other persons sustained
various degrees of injury as a result of the
natural disasters.
The agency’s spokesperson also said that 16,
625 houses were damaged d by the disasters.
According to him, 1, 620 farmlands were
also submerged in Kafur, Danja and Ingawa
LGAs.
He said that properties and farm produce
estimated to cost millions of naira were
destroyed as a result of the disasters.
Mohammed said that the agency had already
assessed the affected houses and farmlands
in order to assist the victims.
He added that the state government would
soon start distribution of relief assistance to
the victims.
The spokesperson said that the National
Emergency Management Agency (NEMA),
would also soon distribute relief materials to
the affected persons.
source-Vanguard.