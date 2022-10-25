Flooding: LASG Reassures Residents, Says No Cause For Panic

… Urges Lagosians to Remain Calm but Cautious

The Lagos State Government has again reassured residents that there is no cause for panic despite recent flash floods being experienced in parts of the State, occasioned by the unprecedented heavy downpour of the past days.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso gave this assurance during a live interview on Channels Television programme, “Sunday Politics”.

Omotoso said that after the metrological report that predicted heavy rainfall in Lagos for Y2022, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration proactively prepared and invested in clearing and cleaning all drainage channels, including 232 secondary drainage channels and other drains to prevent the kind of flooding being experienced in other parts of the country.

While noting that the Oyan and Osun Dams have been opened to let off accumulated water, the Commissioner disclosed that the experiences in Lagos when it rains are flash floods which disappear in one or two hours after the rain. He, however, called on those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be cautious and be prepared to relocate at a moment’s notice, when necessary.

He also reacted to the Economist Intelligence report ranking Lagos as the second most unlivable city, by dismissing the report, saying, “Lagos is not only the pride of the Blackman but a city where foreign companies are falling over themselves to invest, as the State is attracting the biggest foreign direct investment in Africa. in addition, to being the 98th richest city in the world and the fourth on the continent”.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos State, Omotoso disclosed that the Government has recorded many feats in the education sector and last wednesday, commissioned 15 new schools with over 150 blocks of classrooms and 1,386 bed-space hostels.

His words: “We are building iconic schools, such as the Elemoro Secondary school with world-class sports facilities where the national team can train and also the Wetland School in Agege, with innovative touch screen boards, powered 24 hours by solar energy”.

Omotoso also mentioned other laudable projects already executed by the administration, which include the Blue and Red Rail scheduled for completion by the end of the year and the first quarter of next year respectively. He said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration started the Red Line in April 15, last year and will complete it, this year.

https://www.facebook.com/100064441879510/posts/pfbid02Eh6wsnoYxRedbjsMvCrc2KP7zg9gMmCRxNjXkJxgikDwbv7Lry5MwDBiTZLSkJs3l/

