Floods: Tips On How To Prepare And Survive

Reports say that these floods are likely to continue until the end of November and many more areas are at risk of experiencing floods. It is important that you avoid panicking and be prepared for the floods.

Below are a few safety tips to help you prepare

1 Clean all drains and gutters around you to ease the flow of water

2 Seal cracks on the walls and mend roof leakages

3 Keep all important papers such as legal papers, birth certificates, marriage license, financial documents (including insurance papers) etc. in waterproof storage. If possible, move your essential items to a higher floor.

4 Get emergency supplies ready, including non-perishable food and drinkable water. Store supplies that can last you and your family for at least three (3) days.

5 Stay alert and listen to local news for update

In the event of flooding,

1. Turn off all electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

2. Move to higher floor e.g (upstairs).

3. Avoid drinking water from the flood. Do not use it to brush your teeth, wash your clothes or cook.

4. Use radio to Listen to local news and stay updated.

When the flood recedes,

1 Throw away food that has come in contact with water from the flood.

2 Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Flood water can contain sewage which can cause life threatening diseases.

3 Avoid driving through flooded areas.

4 Take pictures and videos of the damage caused by the flood and share with your insurer.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related