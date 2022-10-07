For Europe, Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ Warning Can’t Be Dismissed

European leaders said Friday that US President Joe Biden’s warning about “Armageddon” and Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons shows the seriousness of the threat from Moscow’s escalation in Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters that Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats should be taken very seriously.

“If nuclear weapons are used, then this is a whole new level,” she said. “And nobody can win a nuclear war.

This is very clear. And I understand those messages have been given to Putin and the Kremlin that you can’t win this war.”

