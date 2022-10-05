Forgery: YABATECH Disowns Surulere APC Candidate’s HND Certificate (Pix)

A Deputy Registrar at Yaba College of Technology, Mr. Olufunmi Dada, yesterday told Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos that the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for Surulere Constituency II for the state House of Assembly, in next year’s general election, Mrs. Mosunmola Sangodara, forged her Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate.

Dada, while testifying in a suit filed by one Olasunkanmi Kazeem Shittu, to challenge Sangodara’s candidature, said the APC candidate did not graduate from the school as an HND holder. Led in evidence by Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) with Adebowale Kamoru, the witness tendered the school convocation graduating list for the period between 1992- 1997 session where the name of the defendant was not featured.

Dada also alleged that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) exemption letter was forged and non-existent in the NYSC list within that period. During cross-examination by the defendant’s lawyer, Adebisi Oridare, on why the convocation list of 1995/1996 was missing, the witness stated that two sessions were merged, which were the 1994/1995 and 1995/1996 sessions.

Third defendant’s lawyer, S.O. Ibrahim, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is after the justice of the case adding that the convocation lists of the 1995/1996 session ought to have come under a separate heading. Justice Oweibo later admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as Exhibit P6 to P10 respectively.

The judge also directed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to file a witness statement on oath as earlier ordered in the subpoena served on it. Further hearing in the matter continues today. Shittu, the plaintiff in the suit, is praying the court to disqualify Sangodara and declare him as the APC candidate for next year’s election.

The plaintiff, in his statement of claim, is seeking among others, “A declaration that the information contained in the Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars (Form EC9) deposed to by the 2nd Defendant and submitted to the 1st defendant in support of the 2nd defendant’s nomination to contest the membership of the Lagos State House of Assembly to represent Surulere Constituency 2 in the forthcoming 2023 House of Assembly Election is false.



