Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s Son Dies

Although Nehemiah’s life ended before we were ready, the time Nehemiah spent in our lives was memorable. Nehemiah Dalung was 33 years old. He was the son of former Sports & Youth Minister, Solomon Dalung.

There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one’s son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes.

May his soul rest in peace.



