Four Anambra Brands That Will “Take Over Nigeria” Soon (Pix)

These are four powerful brands positioning to lead their respective sectors and they are aggressive about it, not just in the kind of aggressive adverts and marketing they have embarked on but in terms of the quality of their products and services. Most of these brands are franchises but their promoters have started heavy investment in the country by way of construction of factories which will in turn lead to massive job creations. The brands captured by ANAMBRA PEOPLE are;

[/b]SWISS METROTILE:[b] Swiss Metrotiles is a roofing product designed in Switzerland and produced with modern technology. The Swiss Metrotiles Brand is marketed in Nigeria by SwissTech Industries LTD. The stones coated with natural stone chips made from top of the rock grinded natural harmless stones. The products is available in a range of colors to meet almost every architectural designs and innovation and comes with a whopping 50 YEARS COAST WARRANTY. The product is dominating the stone coated roofing market and buyers are testifying about the product with strong confirmation that Swiss Metrotile does not fade nor loses its quality. The Group which is into luxury sanitary wares, Doors and Tiles has started its factory in Nigeria and would soon start manufacturing the roof tiles and it’s other products here.

[/b]TUCAS PHONE ACCESSORIES[b]: is a powerful brand dominating the phone accessories market presently. Its market acceptance is hinged on the fact that it prioritizes customer satisfaction by offering quality and innovative products suitable for Nigerian environment. Their products ranges from; fast Chargers, Cables, Bluetooth Speakers, Earpods, Batteries, table phones, memory cards, flash drives, etc and would soon launch their power bank in the Nigerian market.

[/b]FADELLA BISCUIT[b]: is a healthy oat milk snack suitable for children and adults. It is rich in fibre and comes in a pack of sixty pieces. It is one of the healthiest biscuits in the market currently and also suitable for vegetarians. There is no way you can eat fadaella biscuit once and stop at that. The biscuit is addictive yet without any health risk. Fadaella biscuit is distributed in West Africa by Searite Group and its factory in Awka, Anambra state is nearing completion.

[/b]BESTLINE SHIPPING COMPANY[b]: is a freight forwarding and logistics company which came into existence to proffer solutions to myriads of challenges faced by the importers from having excessive CBM for a container load, having lesser CBM unable to fill up a container, to experiencing excess stress at the verge of clearing. The company has brought a lot professionalism and ease into clearing and forwarding business making them most sought after logistics company currently in the country. Since no businessman wants negative stories about his goods, BestLine shipping is there to prevent such occurrences. Indeed the clients satisfactory testimonies are mind blowing.



