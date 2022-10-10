Gang Who Track People At Abuja Airport Almost Kidnapped My Friend- Twitter User (Pix)

As shared by Twitter user, Paul of Truth

How my friend was almost kidnapped in Abuja.

His cousin came into town from U.S and it was all fun until he went to drop him at the airport around 2am, he boarded around 2:30am back to U.S.

Immediately he hit the road and other cars were also leaving the airport at the same time

The road was completely free and dark, since the FCT minister has decided to keep us in the dark.

The other cars from the airport were with him and it was more of a convoy with people he didn’t know, as he was approaching city gate, he signaled to his intersection which is Towards Area 1, suddenly one of the cars from airport overtook him, and stopped and his lights went off while the second car was directly behind him, basically he was locked in the middle of two cars at 3am in a lonely location.

Immediately he knew something was up and the only option was to climb the high parameters, which he did and they tried to shot his tyre twice and they missed, off he goes at high speed with two cars chasing him.

Approaching area 1 roundabout he didn’t know police were stationed at the same spot vio stays during the day,

Before he realized he saw torchlight flashing and it was too late to step on the brakes, he had to drive with full speed into the ditch.

The two cars chasing him were approaching the spot and didn’t know police men were stationed there too, he immediately came out of his car in confusion and screaming some people are after me pointing to the cars approaching the police spot, before the police men could understand the situation, both cars zoomed off.

In less then 5mins another man was running towards them on foot from up the bridge, screaming he has just been attacked by the same gang, they were all told to station there until visibility was obvious.

Apparently that gang goes to the airport and track people, follow you to town and kidnap you.

Thank God he was smart enough to escape at city gate, if not wahala for dey.



https://twitter.com/iam_paulash/status/1579036657067884544?t=zQLI69PeEgv49E1LhbM2Pw&s=08

