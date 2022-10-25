Genotype: Do People Still Do This In A Relationship?

Good day! So I’m wondering if people still dump long healthy and lasting relationships for genotype sagas.

Cos I’m not about to lose a very healthy and long lasting 10yrs relationship for nothing.

Do people still dump themselves for this blood Genotype issues, or there are alternatives, this 2022 it’s been long I heard close relatives or friends having issues like that, I’m probably not exposed enough tho.

We both As in genetype, and I’m working on finding a better way to make this work, she’s all I’ve got fr and I’m already in my early 30s.

I’m not a fan of too many child, you can be a great parent even with adoption, but I still want a child with her exactly. She’s has to look like her self lol �

Pls what’s your take, can I have this girl to myself or is still the shout of quit?

