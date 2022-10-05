Give Us Names Of Obidients Arrested By Security Agencies – Nigerians Query Obi

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Some Nigerians on Social media have challenged the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to reveal names of his supporters reportedly arrested by Security agents.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that some of the party’s supporters were arrested before the October 1st rally, which was held on Saturday. Responding on Tuesday, Obi condemned the arrest and intimidation of his supporters, noting that the right to peaceful assembly is constitutionally guaranteed.

”Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls.

”Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached wilfully by security agents,”

“Recent reports of OBIdients being silently arrested by some security agents is extremely disturbing and condemnable”,he said.

However, allegations continue to mount on the veracity of the claims by Obidients, which many insist are untrue. In this light, several Nigerians have dared the movement to release the names of security agents if truly the attacks are real.

For instance, the African Action Congress (AAC) candidate, Omoyele Sowore, demanded that those allegedly victimised should report for him to help them seek justice.

“It has come to our attention that security agencies are victimising supporters of @PeterObi, according to a report attributed to him. If you know of anyone being wrongfully victimised for their political views or choices, do not hesitate to let us know. We’ll be happy to help!” Sowore tweeted on Tuesday.

However, nearly 24 hours after Sowore’s post, no one has come out to report any attack or victimisation by the security agencies.

Also, in a way that the allegations raise doubts, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said no attacks have been officially reported to the police.

“I chatted with the victims and I advised them to report the matter to the nearest police station. I went as far as putting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on notice, and he is still on stand by, waiting for them, but as I am speaking with you, they have not reported to the police.

“It doesn’t have to be Peter Obi’s supporters, but anybody who attacks another should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law of the land. Let them go and report to the police and see if the case will not be investigated by the police. Yes, I assure you that the case will be investigated.”

A human rights lawyer and social commentator, Felix Adekunle, has called on the Labour Party flag bearer to name victimised supporters, adding that such claims are capable of inflaming the polity.

“The political atmosphere is tense and the security situation too. Peter Obi should name those victimised and the police stations where some are detained.Give us the locations where they are being held and tell us the offences they are being held for.”

“We can’t keep throwing up claims and inciting Nigerian people for political gains. This has to stop.”

