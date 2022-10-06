Glo Replies Nigerians Calling Their Network ‘Snail’ (Pictured)

Glo Nigeria have finally replied Nigerians complaining and calling its Network a Snail Network.

In a public reply after glo shared picture of a snail and wrote”,

“Small steps taken in the right direction can produce great results over time.

Be determined and take that step today!”

#WednesdayWisdom



This one shock me ooo

They are trying this time their Network is fast.

SOURCE;

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02eR93uHqEapAEkLkWMrk5qA4Y2irEdXH6Ny5AvfiDUWz7SX6MbmEyL6BXvExv3deUl&id=269492993434&sfnsn=scwspwa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related