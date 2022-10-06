Glo Replies Nigerians Calling Their Network ‘Snail’ (Pictured)

Glo Nigeria have finally replied Nigerians complaining and calling its Network a Snail Network.
In a public reply after glo shared picture of a snail and wrote”,
“Small steps taken in the right direction can produce great results over time.
Be determined and take that step today!”
#WednesdayWisdom
This one shock me ooo
They are trying this time their Network is fast.
SOURCE;
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02eR93uHqEapAEkLkWMrk5qA4Y2irEdXH6Ny5AvfiDUWz7SX6MbmEyL6BXvExv3deUl&id=269492993434&sfnsn=scwspwa