Glo Replies Nigerians Calling Their Network ‘Snail’ (Pictured)

Glo Nigeria have finally replied Nigerians complaining and calling its Network a Snail Network.
In a public reply after glo shared picture of a snail and wrote”,

“Small steps taken in the right direction can produce great results over time.

Be determined and take that step today!”

#WednesdayWisdom

This one shock me ooo

They are trying this time their Network is fast.

SOURCE;

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02eR93uHqEapAEkLkWMrk5qA4Y2irEdXH6Ny5AvfiDUWz7SX6MbmEyL6BXvExv3deUl&id=269492993434&sfnsn=scwspwa

