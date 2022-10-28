Goodluck Jonathan’s House In Otuoke Remains Accessible Only By Canoe (Pictures)

Today, I visited Otuoke, my community and a few other communities in Bayelsa State to have an assessment of the impact of the flood. It is still a depressing situation in many of the affected communities because of the magnitude of the flood and the disruption and destruction it has caused.

This is a moment of crisis; we need to work in unity to achieve the goal of giving hope and providing succor to all victims.

I urged all citizens of goodwill and humanitarian agencies to demonstrate solidarity with these victims and provide support to those affected.

– GEJ

This man was president of Nigeria for 6 years. The only thing he did in Etuoke was building a mansion for himself without even thinking about the susceptibility of the area to flooding. Today, the mansion is underwater and not habitable. Our leaders lack foresight and easily get carried away by all the noise that goes with being a president. Obasanjo was president for 8 years. He didn’t remember to reconstruct the road leading to Otta. Today, Obj is complaining about the state of the same road he neglected while in office and had all the power to fix.

To Jonathan, enjoy your continued stay in IDP camp

