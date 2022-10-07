Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards Declares Support For Peter Obi

The Nigerian international gospel artiste, Frank Edwards, has declared his support for Peter Obi.

ok let me break down for you. When you want to say something important for everyone to hear! You first talk confusing talk & raise dust !! By the time everyone is saying “what did he say” YOU NOW SHOUT. O B I D I E N T !



https://twitter.com/FRANKRICHBOY/status/1577677355585355778?s=20&t=FBdkdQ7XDFmajalMUmWbXw

The only way to boldly and successfully convince anyone is to deeply be convinced yourself and not just influenced by someone who’s job is to influence. Do your own research!! Make your own choice. As for me!



https://twitter.com/FRANKRICHBOY/status/1577668624839483392?s=20&t=FBdkdQ7XDFmajalMUmWbXw

At the end of the day my vote is just 1 vote . . By the time I vote for Peter Obi It still will be just 1 vote . But at least I’ll be happy I followed my instinct & not influenced by anyone.



https://twitter.com/FRANKRICHBOY/status/1577662809596477440?s=20&t=FBdkdQ7XDFmajalMUmWbXw

