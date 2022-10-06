Governor Okowa’s Aide, Osheokwu Onochie Resigns, Turns Obidient & Supports Obi (Pics)

Our obidient brother Onochie Osheokwu, the SSA on youth development in Delta state has submitted his resignation letter to Okowa, the governor of Delta state .

He did it in other to be fully Obidient to the call of every Nigerian youth for a new and better Nigeria !!! …..



https://twitter.com/SugarCharles1/status/1578001487871053826

His Excellency,

The Executive Governor of Delta State Government House.

Through:

The Secretary to Delta State Government

Government House.

Sir,

LETTER OF RESIGNATION

I wish to officially intimate your office of the resignation of my appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development with immediate effect.

My decision to resign is premised on moral and call of every Nigeria Youth for a new and better Nigeria, sir on this ground I have decided to be fully “Obidient” to their call so we work together to achieve a better new Nigeria.

However, I thank your Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in your government for over three years as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development.

Kindly accept the assurance of warmest regards always.

Yours faithfully,

OSHEOKWU ONOCHIE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related