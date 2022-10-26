Governor Sanwo-Olu Commissions 3 Fire Stations (Pictures, Video)

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu, today physically commissioned the new fire station in Ebute Elefun, Lagos Island, while he virtually commissioned the Omogbolahan Lawal Fire Station, Oniru and the Ajegunle Fire Station.

Governor @jidesanwoolu also commissioned the upgraded Fire Department headquarters in Alausa.

With the three additional assets, Lagos now has 21 fully equipped fire stations across the State.

The facility expansion programme was part of the recommendations that followed the 2020 comprehensive assessment carried out by the Lagos State Government in the emergency response department aimed at enhancing performance.

Governor @jidesanwoolu said before the end of the second quarter of next year, his administration would add another three fire stations in Ijede, Kosofe and Ijegun.

Governor @jidesanwoolu said the upgrade and rehabilitation of existing fire stations had been done to further consolidate the position of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service Agency as a leading fire fighting outfit in the country.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, @bolajiogunlende, said the Stations were designed to have their dedicated sources of power and water supply, with modern facilities for the convenience of firefighters deployed to the stations.

Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the new assets would raise the capacity of the agency in emergency operations, adding that Ebute Elefun station would serve more than 20,000 population on Lagos Island dotted by high-rise buildings.

GM of Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (@infoLASIAMA), Nike Adekanbi, described the newly upgraded Fire Department headquarters in Alausa as “an edifice built to last”, noting that the building expanded to strengthen the administrative capacity of the agency.

The new administrative building of the Lagos Fire Service, HQ now has 60 offices, with an expanded appliance bay, landscaping, perimeter fence and developed road network which was constructed by the Lagos State Public Works.



