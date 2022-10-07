Governor Soludo Denies Working Against Peter Obi

The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has denied the allegations that he is working against the ambition of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The governor’s reaction is coming following reports that he ordered members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra to work against Obi at the polls.

According to the report, it claimed that Soludo charged Anambra APGA to work against Obi, because he was dreaming of the Presidency after Atiku Abubakar.

But in a statement made available to journalists in Awka on Wednesday, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, denied the allegations, saying that at no time during the meeting was Obi a point of discourse.

The statement came with the caption, ‘Re: Soludo charges Anambra APGA to work against Peter Obi, dreams of Presidency after Atiku’.

It read in part, “We note with disdain the fallacious and distasteful publication of a write-up with the above heading by faceless individual(s).

We would have chosen to ignore this mischievous and utterly despicable report, but for the benefit of a few innocent Ndi Anambra who could be mis-informed by the write-up.

“The following should, however, be noted: That Governor Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, only held a private meeting with his party members of the APGA. This meeting is a routine gathering where issues concerning APGA are discussed.

“At no time during the meeting was Mr Peter Obi a point of discourse.

“It is pertinent to note that issues discussed at the meeting were purely issues relating to APGA affairs.

We therefore urge Ndi-Anambra and members of the general public to completely ignore and disregard the publication in all its entirety.



Source : https://punchng.com/soludo-denies-working-against-peter-obi/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related