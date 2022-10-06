Gunman Shoots, Stabs Children At Thai Pre-School. 31 Killed, Suspect Kills Himself

At least 31 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a pre-school centre in a north-eastern province of Thailand, police have said.

Local media reported that attacker also killed himself and his family.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon local time, while children at the centre were sleeping.

Local media reported that the shooting took place in Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Chanpen Dechpok, a village chief, told the Guardian the children at the centre were of nursery age. He was not able to confirm the number of fatalities.

Police put the death toll at 31 and said victims included both children and adults. They said the gunman was an ex-police officer.

The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared with some other countries in the region but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.



At least 23 children were among those killed in the shooting in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, a spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said.

The assailant kills family and then took his own life, Police say.

Panya Khamrab is his name.

