Gunmen Disarms Vigilantes In Enugu, Burn Down Houses

As posted by vanguard on Facebook.

There was tension in Enugu State yesterday as unknown gunmen attacked and disarmed members of the Vigilante team at Nkerefi, Nkanu East Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

The members of vigilante team popularly known as Neighbourhood Watch, were reportedly disarmed one after the other by the gun men.

It was learnt that the gunmen who have infiltrated communities in both Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government areas were said to have visited the vigilante members separately, during which they all surrendered their weapons.

The last person they disarmed was said to have been followed to a wakekeep, where his weapon was also forcefully taken.

A community leader who begged for anonymity told Vanguard that the villagers are now living in fear.

“There are also allegations that unknown gunmen have taken over the two Local Government Areas making life more difficult for the people.

Last Sunday APC members holding party meeting were allegedly attacked at Akpugo and one vehicle burnt. The attack was reported to have happened at Orie Akparata and has been trending on the social media.

“Also, an Air-force officer was reportedly kidnapped at Eke Agbani two weeks ego. In their recent onslaught, a nurse was kidnapped Wednesday night at Agbani Nkanu West LGA. The victim, Ebele, works at Agbani General Hospital. She also runs a Chemist store at the Agbani Court Area.

“Last two weeks a businessman was also kidnapped at the same Agbani who later paid N15million ransom,” he said.

Effort to get Police reaction on the development proved abortive as the Police Public Relations Office, PPRO, Enugu command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe failed to reply the text message sent to him.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/unknown-gunmen-disarm-vigilante-members-burn-down-vehicle-in-enugu/

