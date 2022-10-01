Gunmen hide under Biafra agitation to kill in South-east – Army

A military official says the influence of drugs is contributing to the rising crime rate in the country.

The Nigerian army says the gunmen terrorising residents of the South-east hide under the cloak of Biafra agitation to commit crimes in the region.

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Umar Musa, stated this on Friday when he visited Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State at the Government House, Awka.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

Mr Musa, a major-general, took over from Taoreed Lagbaja, also a major-general, who is now the GOC, 1 Mechanised Division, Kaduna.

The new 82 Division GOC whose division superintends over Mr Soludo’s Anambra, visited to inform the governor of his assumption of duty.

Mr Musa, recently, has also visited Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Hope Uzodinma of Abia and Imo States respectively.

The GOC will work with the state governors in the South-east which is under the division on security. This explains his recent visits to the governors in the region.

He commended Mr Soludo for his assistance to the security agencies in their battle against gunmen operating in the state.

The GOC said the army was aware of the security situation in the South-east and promised to partner with the governor and other governors in the region to fight the situation.

We discovered that Anambra and Imo (States) are volatile and that gives us serious concern. The issue of (Biafra) agitation is there, but people capitalise on it to commit crime,” Mr Musa said.

Mr Musa said he has devoted two months of his stay in the division studying the insecurity in the South-east to fashion out ways of tackling it.

“Cases of attacks pose new challenges. I assure you of the total commitment of the Nigerian army,” he added.

The GOC said drug abuse was a major contributor to the incidence of crime in the country.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/556970-gunmen-hide-under-biafra-agitation-to-kill-in-south-east-army.html

