As shared by Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum and the brother of LP Vice Presidential candidate.

Our Doctors & other professionals are flooding out of the country. We are not angry with you, but we will not sympathise. You leave behind a nation on its knees, and us, more desperate by your absence. Foreigners will benefit from you. We’ll fix Nigeria, in sha Allah. For you, too.



https://twitter.com/baba_hakeem/status/1584863301405904896

