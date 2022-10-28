‘He Caught Me With A Man’: Delta Woman Stabs Man To Death During Fight (Pix)

A Delta woman identified only as Gift has stabbed an unidentified man to death during a fight between the duo.

In a Video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Gift could be seen handcuffed to a car seat, where she confessed to the crime during questioning.

She claimed that the fight ensued when the deceased caught her with another person in the said person’s house.

Gift said, “He came to meet me in somebody’s house and caught me with the person. We started fighting when he caught me.”

When asked if that was what prompted her to kill the deceased, she simply said, “he came to meet me first.”

In the Video, she also disclosed that she hails from Delta State and lives in Uwoghwa.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/delta-woman-stabs-man-to-death-during-fight/%3famp

