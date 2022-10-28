He Changed The Currency In 1984; He Is Changing It Again In 2022 – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani

He Changed the National currency in 1984; He is Changing the National currency in 2022… and for the same reason.

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1585281479919243267?t=kJ5vMajF1YeXIm31TvI3Gw&s=19

