He Cooked A Colored Chicken Stew (Pictures)

Yesterday a nairalander made our appetite wet. I love the combination of ingredients used in making the food and decided to make my fantasy become a reality and more spicy.

Type of meal: Rice, beans and stew. And salad.

Ingredients for the stew:

Thyme powder.

Curry powder.

Kitchen glory.

Sachet tomatoes.

Sliced tomatoes.

Blended tomatoes.

Sliced pepper.

Blended pepper.

Sliced onions.

Blended onions.

Whole ginger.

Whole garlic.

Whole turmeric – the owner of the color.

Pumpkin leaf.

Salt.

Knorr maggi.

Oil (red).

Chicken.

Spicity.

Onga.

Blended crayfish.

Whole crayfish.

Salad: Bama cream, cabbage, cucumber and carrot.

So…

Good day Mr moderators: Mynd44, tjskii, MissyB3.

And panel of judges…Channah1, ahnie, gloryhomemaker, pocohantas et al.

And my co-chef: obagofizzy.

Let the pics roll in 1, 2, 3. Go!

Happy Sunday.

