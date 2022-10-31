He Cooked A Colored Chicken Stew (Pictures)

Yesterday a nairalander made our appetite wet. I love the combination of ingredients used in making the food and decided to make my fantasy become a reality and more spicy.

Type of meal: Rice, beans and stew. And salad.

Ingredients for the stew:
Thyme powder.
Curry powder.
Kitchen glory.
Sachet tomatoes.
Sliced tomatoes.
Blended tomatoes.
Sliced pepper.
Blended pepper.
Sliced onions.
Blended onions.
Whole ginger.
Whole garlic.
Whole turmeric – the owner of the color.
Pumpkin leaf.
Salt.
Knorr maggi.
Oil (red).
Chicken.
Spicity.
Onga.
Blended crayfish.
Whole crayfish.

Salad: Bama cream, cabbage, cucumber and carrot.

So…

